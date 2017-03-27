Indictment of Alleged High-Profile Financier of Terror Focuses on Transactions with U.S. Businesses

On March 24, 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging Kassim Tajideen, an alleged prominent financial supporter of the Hizballah terror organization, with evading U.S. sanctions and conspiring to commit money laundering. Tajideen, of Beirut, Lebanon, was arrested in Morocco earlier this month and has made his initial appearance federal court in Washington, D.C. According to the government, Tajideen, through his multi-billion dollar network of businesses based in Lebanon and Africa, contributed tens of millions of dollars to Hizballah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.