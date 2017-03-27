Indictment of Alleged High-Profile Fi...

Indictment of Alleged High-Profile Financier of Terror Focuses on Transactions with U.S. Businesses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: JD Supra

On March 24, 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging Kassim Tajideen, an alleged prominent financial supporter of the Hizballah terror organization, with evading U.S. sanctions and conspiring to commit money laundering. Tajideen, of Beirut, Lebanon, was arrested in Morocco earlier this month and has made his initial appearance federal court in Washington, D.C. According to the government, Tajideen, through his multi-billion dollar network of businesses based in Lebanon and Africa, contributed tens of millions of dollars to Hizballah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC