IDF chief: Hezbollah commander killed by his own men last year
The head of the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that Hezbollah's military commander in Syria, Mustafa Badreddine, was killed by his own men last year. On May 10, 2016, Badreddine was killed in a mysterious explosion near Damascus shortly after a meeting with his commanders, according to Lebanese media.
