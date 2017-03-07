Hariri Sees Lebanon Cabinet Passing Landmark Budget Within Days 28 minutes ago
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he expects the government to pass a draft state budget within days, the latest breakthrough that could pave the way for an economic recovery in a country plagued by political crises. Lebanon has been without a state budget since 2005 amid a series of proxy confrontations between regional powers including Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
