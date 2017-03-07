Hariri Sees Lebanon Cabinet Passing Landmark Budget Within Days 28 minutes ago

Hariri Sees Lebanon Cabinet Passing L...

Hariri Sees Lebanon Cabinet Passing Landmark Budget Within Days

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he expects the government to pass a draft state budget within days, the latest breakthrough that could pave the way for an economic recovery in a country plagued by political crises. Lebanon has been without a state budget since 2005 amid a series of proxy confrontations between regional powers including Saudi Arabia and Iran.

