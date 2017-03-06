French defence minister backs Lebanon army on Beirut visit3 min ago

French defence minister backs Lebanon...

French defence minister backs Lebanon army on Beirut visit

Monday

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pledged support for Lebanon's military today during meetings with the country's president and his Lebanese counterpart. After talks with Lebanon's Defence Minister Yaacub Sarraf, Le Drian emphasised France's committment to a "well-organised and robust Lebanese armed forces".

