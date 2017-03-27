For Syrian refugee girls, child marri...

For Syrian refugee girls, child marriage is robbing a generation of its future

Yesterday Read more: The Globe and Mail

The grinding poverty facing Syrian refugees in Lebanon makes many families so desperate that allowing their young daughters to marry seems like the only solution to ensure safety and survival. Tanya Birkbeck reports Kawthar Nawara, 17, holds her four-month-old son, Omar.

