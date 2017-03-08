ECJ ruling continues absurd asylum im...

ECJ ruling continues absurd asylum impasse

The European Court of Justice ruling this morning that countries have full discretion to refuse humanitarian visas will have serious consequences for the EU's ability to manage migration and for the lives and safety of thousands of people, writes Thomas Huddleston. Most potential asylum seekers to the EU are faced with an absurd impasse enforced by the hypocrisy of most countries that have signed the UN Refugee Convention.

