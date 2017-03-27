Controversial 'Apartheid' Report Ange...

Controversial 'Apartheid' Report Angers U.S., Israel

Read more: Final Call

A mid-March report titled "Israeli Practices towards the Palestinian People and the Question of Apartheid" caused political upheaval in the corridors of the United Nations. The document, commissioned by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia said available evidence establishes "beyond a reasonable doubt that Israel is guilty" of policies and practices that constitute the crime of apartheid as legally defined by international law.

Chicago, IL

