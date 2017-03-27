Cigar icon and jazz musician Avo Uvezian, 91, Dies
The man in the white Brioni suit has passed away. Cigar icon and jazz musician Avo Uvezian died today at age 91 at his home in Orlando, Florida, just two days after his birthday.
