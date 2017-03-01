Chamber supporting film project
Lebanese artist, Marwan Rechmaoui, in his studio in Beirut in a still from a documentary made for national art gallery Tate in an overseas trip for which an temporary export permit was issued by Chamber International Two freelance filmmakers were sent to Beirut by the Tate to make a documentary about Marwan Rechmaoui, after obtaining a temporary goods export permit through the overseas trade specialists. Tate found that it could avoid paying import duty and dealing with complex customs controls by using the ATA Carnet permit for the filmmaking equipment they were temporarily exporting.
