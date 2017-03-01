Chamber supporting film project

Chamber supporting film project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Lebanese artist, Marwan Rechmaoui, in his studio in Beirut in a still from a documentary made for national art gallery Tate in an overseas trip for which an temporary export permit was issued by Chamber International Two freelance filmmakers were sent to Beirut by the Tate to make a documentary about Marwan Rechmaoui, after obtaining a temporary goods export permit through the overseas trade specialists. Tate found that it could avoid paying import duty and dealing with complex customs controls by using the ATA Carnet permit for the filmmaking equipment they were temporarily exporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr stalk this 121,926
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC