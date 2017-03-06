Blacklisting Iran's IRGC does not mean another U.S.-led war

This week, together with International Committee in Search of Justice, we are publishing an extensive study about the role of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in the Middle East and its meddling and fomenting of terrorism in 14 Muslim countries in the region. Following the Obama tenure that allowed Iran to tear the Middle East apart and engulf it in flames, Tehran is now faced with a new administration in the White House that has markedly different intentions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.