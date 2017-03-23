Beirut named the world's number one food destination
Beirut has been ranked among the world's best cities to eat in, according to a New York-based travel magazine. The Mediterranean city came out at number 1 in a readers-chosen survey conducted by Travel and Leisure, making Beirut the only Arab or Middle Eastern city to make the list this year.
