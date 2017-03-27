Antelias News 27-03-2017
According to the established tradition, and in response to the invitation of the Prelate and members of the Church Council of the Diocese of Lebanon, His Holiness Aram I presided over the Mid Lent Service at the St Nishan Church in Beirut. The Seminarians who accompanied the Catholicos chanted the Service.
