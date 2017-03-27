American University-Beirut Settles Case with American Government on...
The American University campus at Beirut, Lebanon, recently settled a case with the federal government over providing training to Hezbollah-affiliated groups. Specifically, the university trained groups of journalists affiliated with the Al Nour Radio and Al Manar TV.
