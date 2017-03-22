Activist-Performer Peter Jam stages show

To independent musician and activist Peter Jambazian, known commonly by his fans and followers as Peter Jam, "the purpose of life is to be happy, happiness turns to joy when we share it." Jam has traveled the world spreading messages of peace and love through musical performances and speeches, including Villanova on March 16. Born to Armenian parents in Beirut, Lebanon in 1981, Jam's family survived three generations of turmoil-his grandfather the Armenian genocide, his father the Israeli conflict, and Jam himself the Lebanese civil war. Thus, Jam saw his calling in activism.

