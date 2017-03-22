Activist-Performer Peter Jam stages show

Activist-Performer Peter Jam stages show

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Groong

To independent musician and activist Peter Jambazian, known commonly by his fans and followers as Peter Jam, "the purpose of life is to be happy, happiness turns to joy when we share it."  Jam has traveled the world spreading messages of peace and love through musical performances and speeches, including Villanova on March 16.  Born to Armenian parents in Beirut, Lebanon in 1981, Jam's family survived three generations of turmoil-his grandfather the Armenian genocide, his father the Israeli conflict, and Jam himself the Lebanese civil war.  Thus, Jam saw his calling in activism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,926
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC