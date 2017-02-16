UPDATE 1-Protesters attack Lebanese T...

UPDATE 1-Protesters attack Lebanese TV channel headquarters

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Reuters

Demonstrators attacked the headquarters of a Lebanese television channel in Beirut on Tuesday night, protesting against a broadcast they said was insulting to Lebanese Shi'ite cleric Imam Musa al-Sadr. Around 300 people, some carrying flags of Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal Movement, tried to storm the headquarters of Lebanese channel al-Jadeed, throwing fireworks, stones and eggs at the building.

