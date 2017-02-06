Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassador to...

Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassador to Lebanon

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia will appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon, encourage the return of Saudi tourists and increase flights there by Saudi airlines, the Lebanese president's office said, in a sign of improved bilateral ties.

