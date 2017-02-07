San Joaquin Engineers Council announc...

San Joaquin Engineers Council announces Mr. Steve Essoyan as the 2017 Engineer of the Year Award

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Caravan Stockton Newspaper

Award presentation will be at the Council's 50th anniversary award banquet at the University of the Pacific's DeRosa Center, February 23, 2017. The San Joaquin Engineers Council is pleased to announce Mr. Steve Essoyan, as the recipient of the 2017 Engineer of the Year Award .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caravan Stockton Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC