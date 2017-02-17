Review: Gemmayze St, St Kevin's Arcad...

Review: Gemmayze St, St Kevin's Arcade, Auckland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

There is plenty to like about Gemmayze St, not least that it entices us back to St Kevin's Arcade, a veritable jewel in the crown of one of Auckland's most precious historic and social precincts. The arcade, with its tiled floors, stained glass and views over the park, has a fascinating 92-year history - if its walls could speak the tales it might share would surely embellish some of the city's most colourful secrets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC