Review: Gemmayze St, St Kevin's Arcade, Auckland

There is plenty to like about Gemmayze St, not least that it entices us back to St Kevin's Arcade, a veritable jewel in the crown of one of Auckland's most precious historic and social precincts. The arcade, with its tiled floors, stained glass and views over the park, has a fascinating 92-year history - if its walls could speak the tales it might share would surely embellish some of the city's most colourful secrets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.