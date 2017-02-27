Real-life nightmare: Najwa Karam wakes up to the news that her brother is dead
Lebanese star Najwa Karam wished she was still dreaming after waking up on Tuesday morning to the news that her brother is dead. Nicola Karam sadly passed away of a sudden heart attack at 6am today.
