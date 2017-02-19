QRCS Opens New Medical Services for S...

QRCS Opens New Medical Services for Syrians in Lebanon

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent has opened a series of humanitarian projects with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society in the Bekaa, Lebanon. Also, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the Chairman of KRCS, Dr. Helal Al-Sayer, and Head of QRCS's Mission in Lebanon, Omar Katerji.

