Pro-Hezbollah paper mocks Israeli 'science fiction minister' over killer robot claims

Likud parliament member Ayoob Kara arrives to a meeting of the Likud secretariat in Maccabiah Village, near Tel Aviv on August 16, 2016. A pro-Hezbollah Lebanese daily on Sunday dubbed Israeli minister Ayoub Kara "the minister of science fiction," after Kara announced Friday that Israel would deploy terminator robots to assassinate terrorists, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in one to three years.

