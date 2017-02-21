Palestinian leader: Factions committed to Lebanon's security
" Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has begun a three-day visit to Beirut, saying Palestinian factions are committed to preserving security in refugee camps around Lebanon. Abbas arrived Thursday and met with President Michel Aoun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC