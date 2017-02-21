O U O O U O O© O U U...U U Uoeo&...

O U O O U O O O U U...U U Uoeo OaU O OoU O O U O Oa U...U OaO U...O U...U ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

As of February 24, 2017, Royal Wings, a subsidiary of Royal Jordanian Airline, will start operating direct regular flights between Aqaba and Beirut twice weekly. This new non-stop service between Aqaba and Beirut is part of Royal Wings' effort, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority , to strengthen the position of the Gulf of Aqaba on the regional and international tourism map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 23 hr shkreli zionism 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC