Nine days late, Syrians make it to new home in Pennsylvania
Their flight landed about one hour early and nine days late at John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday morning. And though the six Syrian immigrants had cleared customs back in Abu Dhabi, Sarmad Assali let out a short cry of relief when she saw the family walk around a corner and into sight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC