Mounir Is the Lebanese Hair Stylist Who Cuts a Perfect Bob in Under a Minute

We were casually scrolling through Instagram, and per usual, we were looking at beauty posts when we came across a haircut transformation video from Lebanese hair stylist As we watched the 59 second video of Mounir cutting a client's approximately 24-inch long reddish brown hair into a short shoulder-length bob, we were in complete awe. If that didn't shock us enough, the skilled hairstylist , Mounir has two salon locations in Kurdistan in Iraq.

