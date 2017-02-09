Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management Solution to Double Your Revenues
One of the biggest challenges facing operators is grey routes & leakages, Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management is the ultimate solution to fight these threats! BEIRUT, BEIRUT, LEBANON, February 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management Solution to Double Your Revenues! According to numerous studies conducted by Monty Mobile, we have come to the conclusion that the majority of Operators around the world are suffering from huge losses of potential revenue because of their lack of control and detection of grey route messaging with over 60 Billion Dollars of loss expected between 2015 and 2020 if Operators don't start acting now.
