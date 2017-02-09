Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management...

Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management Solution to Double Your Revenues

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

One of the biggest challenges facing operators is grey routes & leakages, Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management is the ultimate solution to fight these threats! BEIRUT, BEIRUT, LEBANON, February 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monty Mobile's SMS Gateway Management Solution to Double Your Revenues! According to numerous studies conducted by Monty Mobile, we have come to the conclusion that the majority of Operators around the world are suffering from huge losses of potential revenue because of their lack of control and detection of grey route messaging with over 60 Billion Dollars of loss expected between 2015 and 2020 if Operators don't start acting now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC