Mob attacks Lebanese TV station

Lebanese authorities should immediately investigate yesterday's attack on the independent TV channel Al-Jadeed, bring those responsible to justice, and take steps to ensure the safety of journalists operating in the country, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. A crowd of approximately 300 people, some waving flags of the Lebanese political party Amal, surrounded Al-Jadeed's office in Beirut early yesterday evening and attacked the building with fireworks, firebombs, and rocks, the news website Ya Libnan reported .

