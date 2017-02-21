Marine Le Pen sparks Lebanon controversy by refusing to don veil

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen rejects a headscarf ahead of her meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdullatif Deryan in Beirut, on February 21, 2017 France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sparked controversy Tuesday during her brief visit to Lebanon when she refused to wear a veil to meet the country's top Sunni Muslim cleric. On her last day in the small Mediterranean country, Le Pen arrived at Sheikh Abdellatif Deryan's office in Beirut and was offered a white shawl to cover her blonde hair.

