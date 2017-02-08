Legendary heart surgeon Dr. Nazih Zuh...

Legendary heart surgeon Dr. Nazih Zuhdi dies at age 91

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Among his many accomplishments, Zuhdi performed the state's first human to human heart transplant in 1985, the first such procedure in the nation in a hospital not associated with a medical school. Zuhdi was a surgeon at Integris Baptist Medical Center for nearly 40 years, and he founded the Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC