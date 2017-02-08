Legendary heart surgeon Dr. Nazih Zuhdi dies at age 91
Among his many accomplishments, Zuhdi performed the state's first human to human heart transplant in 1985, the first such procedure in the nation in a hospital not associated with a medical school. Zuhdi was a surgeon at Integris Baptist Medical Center for nearly 40 years, and he founded the Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute.
