Lebanon's Innovation Factory: A new space for designers and entrepreneurs

Tuesday Feb 14

In the heart of the factory lies a drive to catalyze collaboration and bring together heads of Lebanon's innovative collectives. In an attempt to offer Lebanese innovators a place to explore and create, Innovation Factory is a one-stop shop for those seeking to do the "impossible" with design thinking in Lebanon.

Chicago, IL

