Lebanon to sue suspect in Istanbul deadly New Year's attack

Lebanon's state news agency says Beirut will file a lawsuit against the suspect behind the New Year's terror attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese citizens. The agency says a Justice Ministry official has been appointed to defend the rights of the Lebanese victims and sue the suspect, who was recently detained, before Turkish courts.

