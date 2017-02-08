Lebanon: High-profile Daesh commander killed in clashes near Syrian border
Lebanese security authorities say a high-profile member of Daesh has been killed in an explosion targeting his vehicle near the northeastern town of Arsal on the border with conflict-plagued Syria. An unnamed security source told Beirut-based and English-language Daily Star that Ahmed Wahid al-Abed was killed on Tuesday as the explosion ripped through his vehicle on the outskirts of the town, located about 124 kilometers northeast of the capital Beirut.
