Lebanon: High-profile Daesh commander killed in clashes near Syrian border

Lebanese security authorities say a high-profile member of Daesh has been killed in an explosion targeting his vehicle near the northeastern town of Arsal on the border with conflict-plagued Syria. An unnamed security source told Beirut-based and English-language Daily Star that Ahmed Wahid al-Abed was killed on Tuesday as the explosion ripped through his vehicle on the outskirts of the town, located about 124 kilometers northeast of the capital Beirut.

