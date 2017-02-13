Lebanese president in Egypt, defends ...

Lebanese president in Egypt, defends Hezbollah's arms

In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Christian leader Michel Aoun speaks to journalists in Beirut, Lebanon. The newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun arrived in Egypt for the first time since his inauguration, shortly after defending the militant group Hezbollah's arms role in a Sunday interview with Egyptian TV network CBC.

