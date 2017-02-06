Islamic State 'besieged' in last bastion in Syria's Aleppo province1 hour ago

Beirut, Feb 6: The Islamic State group was "completely besieged" in Al-Bab after forces loyal to Syria's regime cut off a road into the jihadists' last major stronghold in Aleppo province, a monitor said today. "Al-Bab is now completely besieged by the regime from the south, and the Turkish forces and rebels from the east, north and west," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

