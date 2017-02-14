Is the PLO helping or harming Palesti...

Is the PLO helping or harming Palestinians in Syria?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

A Palestine Liberation Organisation delegation arrived in suits and keffiyehs last month to the Khan Eshieh Palestinian refugee camp to mark its return to the Syrian government's control. There was an air of celebration, as Fatah's Syrian representative, Samir al-Rifai, was carried on the shoulders of his colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC