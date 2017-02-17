Iraqi Christian refugees call for qui...

Iraqi Christian refugees call for quicker resettlement

Demanding speedier resettlement, Iraqi Christian refugees took part in a protest outside a UN office in Beirut on February 13. "We understand the frustration of the refugees that are living in very difficult conditions," a UN spokeswoman told a Lebanese newspaper. "Unfortunately, we work with very limited quotas, and globally only 1% of the refugee population is resettled."

Chicago, IL

