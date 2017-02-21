In Lebanon gyms, playtime and escape ...

In Lebanon gyms, playtime and escape for Syrian children

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this picture taken on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, Syrian refugee girls attend a basketball training session at a private sports club, southern Beirut, Lebanon. Every Sunday the gymnasium in Beirut echoes with the shouting and laughter of dozens of children, mostly Syrian refugees enjoying a rare escape from a grim and cloistered life in exile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed shkreli zionism 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC