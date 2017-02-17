Hezbollah says Trump-Netanyahu meet s...

Hezbollah says Trump-Netanyahu meet signalled end to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations

Thursday

Lebanese Hezbollah said on Thursday the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had effectively signalled an end to peaceful negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. U.S. President Donald Trump laughs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2017.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,681

