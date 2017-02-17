Hassan Diab supporters fear changing ...

Hassan Diab supporters fear changing political climate could hurt chances of fair trial

Hassan Diab, a Lebanese-born Canadian citizen, was arrested eight years ago in Ottawa on murder charges from a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue. Supporters of Hassan Diab, the former University of Ottawa professor who remains imprisoned in France after his extradition two years ago, fear for his right to fair process in the face of rising nationalism and Islamophobia in a country that doesn't want to appear "soft" on terror.

Chicago, IL

