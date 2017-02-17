Harsh Hezbollah Words Aim to Draw 'Red Lines' for Trump: Source

The Hezbollah leader's harsh words for Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump this week were aimed at drawing "red lines" to prevent any threatening action against Lebanon or the group, a source familiar with the group's thinking said on Friday. Trump and administration officials have used strong rhetoric against Hezbollah's political patron Iran and to support its main enemy Israel, including putting Tehran "on notice" over charges it violated a nuclear deal by test-firing a ballistic missile.

