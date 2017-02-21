French far-right's Le Pen refuses to ...

French far-right's Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf to meet Lebanon's Grand Mufti

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, rejects a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abed el-Lateef Daryan in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2017. Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate for France's far-right National Front party, canceled a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon's Grand Mufti after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter.

