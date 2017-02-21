France's Le Pen refuses headscarf to ...

France's Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon's mufti

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen refused Tuesday to go into a meeting with Lebanon's grand mufti on Tuesday after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf. Le Pen, who is on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials, was scheduled to meet with Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, Lebanon's top Sunni Muslim religious authority.

Chicago, IL

