Far-right candidate sees a France sans kippas, headscarves
In this Dec.17, 2011 file photo, women look at veils on display at an exhibition hall for the Muslim World Fair in Le Bourget, outside Paris. Le Pen's refusal to don a white headscarf ahead of a meeting this week with Lebanon's grand mufti, underscored how serious she is about enacting a stringent dress code that would risk stigmatizing France's large Muslim population anew and force the nation's Jews to give up one of their own cherished customs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC