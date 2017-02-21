Far-right candidate sees a France sans kippas, headscarves

In this Dec.17, 2011 file photo, women look at veils on display at an exhibition hall for the Muslim World Fair in Le Bourget, outside Paris. Le Pen's refusal to don a white headscarf ahead of a meeting this week with Lebanon's grand mufti, underscored how serious she is about enacting a stringent dress code that would risk stigmatizing France's large Muslim population anew and force the nation's Jews to give up one of their own cherished customs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.