Even liberal Lebanon is refusing to s...

Even liberal Lebanon is refusing to screen Egypt's controversial film 'Mawlana'

The film company is awaiting the censorship authority's response to a petition to reconsider the censorship decision. Sabah Distribution Company has decided not to screen the Egyptian film Mawlana in Lebanese cinemas over the Beirut censorship authority's objection over 12 minutes in the film.

Chicago, IL

