EU warns new settlements risk making ...

EU warns new settlements risk making two-state solution 'impossible'

Wednesday

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Federica Mogherini, holds a press conference with the Lebanese foreign minister after their meeting in Beirut on January 26, 2017. Israel's latest announcement of new settlements in the West Bank risks making a two-state solution impossible, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

