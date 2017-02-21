Donald Trump intends to take on Iran....

Donald Trump intends to take on Iran. Right, but risky

12 hrs ago

CHAOTIC, fractious and bafflingly inconsistent though the Trump administration may be, on one issue it appears united: Iran. There is ample evidence that since the signing in mid-2015 of the deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran has taken advantage of the easing of sanctions and the unfreezing of about $100bn worth of overseas assets to project its power across the region with greater boldness.

Chicago, IL

