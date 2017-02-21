Donald Trump intends to take on Iran. Right, but risky
CHAOTIC, fractious and bafflingly inconsistent though the Trump administration may be, on one issue it appears united: Iran. There is ample evidence that since the signing in mid-2015 of the deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran has taken advantage of the easing of sanctions and the unfreezing of about $100bn worth of overseas assets to project its power across the region with greater boldness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC