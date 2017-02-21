Director Ava DuVernay's Oscars Dress ...

Director Ava DuVernay's Oscars Dress Sends A Powerful Political Message

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Ava DuVernay used her platform at the Oscars - and her gorgeous dress - to make a powerful statement against Donald Trump at the awards show on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter explained via Twitter why her look for the Academy Awards was "a small sign of solidarity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC