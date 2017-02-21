By the Time We Declare a Famine, It's Already Too Late
Aryn Baker is TIME's Africa correspondent. She lives in Cape Town, and was previously based for TIME in Beirut, Lebanon as Middle East Bureau Chief, and in Kabul and Islamabad as the Pakistan/Afghanistan correspondent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|23 hr
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC