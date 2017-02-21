Bristol Broadband Co-operative: Andre Vltchek's new novel about...
Russian writer and philosopher Andre Vltchek joins us from Beirut, Lebanon. He's just published his novel 'Aurora' about an artist disgusted by the people who run a German 'cultural institute' which is producing embarrassing, trivial, infantile art.
