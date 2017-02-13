Beirut: Guidanian calls for respect of the special nature of Armenian community

National News Agency Lebanon February 12, 2017 Sunday Guidanian calls for respect of the special nature of Armenian community NNA - Minister of Tourism, Avedis Guidanian, emphasized on Sunday the importance of respecting the specificity of the Armenian community when dealing with the issue of a new electoral law that preserves the equity of representation. "It is important to respect the specific nature of the Armenian community, which is no less important than that of the Druze community, which the Progressive Socialist Party is talking about," Minister of Tourism noted during an interview on Voice of Lebanon radio.

